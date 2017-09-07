VIDEO: Group hangs 'Ku Klux Klowns' in Bryan Park

An anonymous group claims to have hung eight Ku Klux Klan effigies in Bryan Park on Thursday morning.

'"Ku Klux Klowns' is the latest project from the anonymous American Activist Collective, INDECLINE," the group said in a press release. "It was conceptualized in the Spring of 2017 in protest of the White Nationalist uprising in the United States."

The group says the effigies were hung in Richmond because of "its infamous legacy of being the capital of the Confederate South. It was executed in what is today known as Joseph Bryan Park, the same location of the Gabriel Prosser slave rebellion in 1800."

INDECLINE, who claims responsibility, is same group who placed statues meant to be naked Donald Trump in cities across country.@NBC12 pic.twitter.com/t2Yr3QDXXz — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) September 7, 2017

Police closed the entrances to the park for several hours. The park has since reopened.

Richmond Police released the following statement: "The Richmond Police Department is investigating the display in Bryan Park. It has been removed. No arrests have been made."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12