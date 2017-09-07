What's Driving You Crazy: Construction on Newbys Bridge Road

Chesterfield residents reached out to NBC12's Candice Smith about ongoing construction on Newbys Bridge Road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says there are four different projects on the road, and crews are only about halfway done.

VDOT workers are straightening out curvy parts of the road, as well as flattening bumpy parts and little hills.

VDOT says two of the projects will be done by the end of the year, but will be about another year for the remaining projects.

If you have questions you need answered about roads in your area, reach out to Candice Smith on her Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12