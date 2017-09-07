Airlines helping passengers escape from Irma

Several airlines have offered waivers to passengers needing to change travel plans. (Source: pixabay.com)

While dozens of flights have already been canceled due to Hurricane Irma, airlines are working to help people in Florida and the East Coast get out of the storm's path.

American, JetBlue, United and Delta have offered waivers so customers can change their travel plans to Florida and the Caribbean without the normal change fees.

Some airlines have added flights to accommodate the surging demand of people trying to flee South Florida.

On Wednesday night, JetBlue and American Airlines announced a cap on the airfares at $99 through Sept. 13 for anyone trying to leave Florida. JetBlue is also offering one-way flights for $99 out of Savannah and Charleston.

