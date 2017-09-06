Girl sews 'Bunnies of Hope' to provide comfort for patients

A Mechanicsville woman says her daughter spent the summer hand sewing "Bunnies of Hope."

Karen Wharam Schricker says her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in May. Her daughter sewed and donated over 100 bunnies that have encouraging names and scriptures on them.

The bunnies were placed in waiting rooms of radiation and oncology units.

"She wanted them to have something to hold on to, feel a small bit of comfort, and to know someone cared," said Schricker.

