Henrico police officer goes beyond the call of duty

Henrico police shared a post of one of its officers who went beyond the call of duty.

Chy-Niece Thacker was on the way to an interview on Friday morning when she was pulled over by Officer Jenkins on Bolling Road,

She nervously waited for Jenkins to approach the car, and while she was pulling items out of her bag, he said, "Don't worry about pulling anything out. I just want you to know that your brake lights are out."

Thacker said she immediately became upset because she said she replaced them last month and explained to him how Firestone wants to charge her $600 to do a test wiring of the car.

In response, Officer Jenkins gave his time, spending 30 minutes trying to help with Thacker's car troubles.

"He checked the lights in the trunk and tapped them, but they didn't come on. So he told me to pop the hood to check the relay box then asked me to get out to check the other one," said Thacker.

She said Officer Jenkins could have easily given her a ticket, but instead, he stepped into the role of a mechanic to make sure she was okay.

"He's going above and beyond his position, he didn't have to do that," explained Thacker. "He said, 'I care more about your safety than giving you a ticket. I thought, 'He's an angel, he's a blessing.' "

Officer Jenkins wasn't able to fix the problem during the traffic stop, but Thacker says he asked her to turn on her hazard lights, and he followed her to the closest mechanic to make sure she would safely get there.

Thacker posted two photos and shared a story of their interaction on Facebook, which has been liked more than 300,000 times.

Seeing the act of kindness go viral was never Thacker's intention. Instead, she just wanted to share a moment of humanity.

"We've seen so many stories where a traffic stop has turned into the death [of an officer], and it's given people a bad taste in their mouth. I think this one officer helping can set a trend," Thacker said.

She's now hoping their paths will cross at another time, so she can can say thank you to Officer Jenkins again.

"I'm just really honored he helped me out so much," Thacker explained.

