Spiders to face 'some of the best teams in the nation' for the 2017-18 season

The University of Richmond released the men's basketball schedule for the 2017-2018 season.

They will face 12 teams who played in postseason play, and eight of those teams played in last year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

"We're thrilled that our schedule gives us a chance to compete against some of the best teams in the nation," Head Coach Chris Mooney said. "It's great to have a mix of conference champions, local rivals, and legendary programs coming into the Robins Center this season. We're excited to test ourselves against some big-time teams in our non-conference games and, as always, going through the Atlantic 10 is a formidable challenge that will allow us to build a solid resume for the postseason."

The Spiders will play 15 games at the Robins Center. Six of those games will be non-conference games, including Georgetown, and the remaining nine games consist of teams in the Atlantic 10 conference.

