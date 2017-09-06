Spiders to face 'some of the best teams in the nation' for the 2017-18 season

Hermitage and Thomas Dale both expect to make runs into December, and both are out to 2-0 starts. Friday finds them clashing for the first time in the regular season since 1981 in our On the Sidelines Game of the Week.More >>
Dinwiddie fell a play short of knocking off Salem in the 2016 4A state championship game. Friday the Generals get a chance at a bit of redemption.More >>
Hunter Cole hit two home runs Monday as the Squirrels beat Bowie, 4-3 to end the season.More >>
Josh Jackson became the first redshirt freshman to start a season for Virginia Tech since Tyrod Taylor in 2007.More >>
