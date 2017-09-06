Rams 2017-18 schedule features 11 nationally televised games

VCU Athletics released the men's basketball schedule for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Eleven of VCU's matchups will air on national television.

The Rams will start their season with a scrimmage on Oct. 14, but they will begin their Atlantic 10 conference play on Dec. 30 against Fordham.

They will also be playing an exhibition game against Virginia Union University on Nov. 3.

