Former longest serving Virginia delegate lies in state

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers honored former Del. Lacey Putney, the state's longest-serving member of the General Assembly, at a Capitol service this week.

Putney lied in state Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda and a prayer service was held at noon.

Putney retired in 2013 after spending 52 years in the state legislature representing Bedford. First elected as a Democrat, he left the party in 1967 and became an independent. He died last month at the age of 89.

Putney was chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee and briefly served as House speaker.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.