1 person displaced after blaze breaks out at Chesterfield home

A fire broke out at a home in Chesterfield, leaving one person displaced.

Chesterfield Fire received a call at 6:07 p.m. on Wednesday for a house fire in the 10400 block of Ramona Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene about five minutes later, they saw a significant amount of damage to the home. Fire officials say the blaze started outside of the home due to a grill. The fire then spread to the home.

No one was injured in the fire, and officials say the person displaced in the fire did not need assistance.

