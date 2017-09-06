Neighborhood Health Watch: Screening for prostate cancer

In Wednesday's Neighborhood Health Watch, the topic is prostate cancer, one of the most common types of cancer in men. It occurs in the prostate, a small walnut-shaped gland in men, that produces seminal fluid which nourishes and transports sperm. Some types of prostate cancer grow slowly and may need little or no treatment, but other types are aggressive and spread quickly.

One-in-seven men will get it. However, it is curable if found early, and the side effects of treatments can be managed, according to Dr. Kinloch Nelson with Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

“The best way to know if you have cancer in the early stage is to go to your doctor and ask for the PSA Blood Test. There is also a physical exam that can be done where we test the prostate with our finger. When you go to a doctor and you're complaining about problems with urination, getting up more at night, those are the common symptoms of prostate trouble. You should get a physical exam of your prostate that's where the prostate is examined for size and any abnormalities that might feel like cancer and then you'll get the blood test," said Dr. Nelson.

Retreat Hospital is offering free prostate cancer screenings on Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plus, neurologists will be there talking about prostate health, and they will be serving food "tailgate style."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12