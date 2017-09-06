DMV to extend validity of expiring licenses due to equipment failure

On Wednesday, Governor Terry McAuliffe issued an executive order to extend the validity period of driver's licenses, lerner's permits, commercial driver's licenses, and special identification cards issued in Virginia that expired between Sept. 2, 2017, and Sept. 4, 2017. The validity of the expiring licenses has been extended until Sept. 11, 2017, due to an equipment failure that impacted services at the DMV on Saturday, Sept. 2.

“Virginians should not be punished for a technical failure in equipment managed by a state contractor,” said Governor McAuliffe. “I have directed the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles to extend [the] validity period of driver’s licenses and other related documents for an additional week to ensure that all of those individuals affected by last Saturday’s incident will have ample time to resolve their circumstances.”

Here's the full text of Governor McAuliffe's executive order:

NUMBER SEVENTY ONE (2017) DIRECTING THE COMMISSIONER OF THE DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES TO EXTEND THE VALIDITY OF EXPIRING DRIVER’S LICENSES AND OTHER DOCUMENTS Importance of the Issue On Saturday, September 2, 2017, information technology equipment managed by Northrop Grumman failed, causing interruptions to the electronic services provided by the Commonwealth’s data center. This disruption greatly impacted the ability of many Virginians to renew their driver’s licenses and other documents. This unforeseen disruption of services places citizens at risk of suffering fines and other costs resulting from their inability to timely renew their driver’s licenses and other documents. In order to prevent any further hardship to the citizens of Virginia, and in accordance with my authority contained in §§ 46.2-330(A) and 46.2-345 of the Code of Virginia, I hereby order the following measures: I hereby direct the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles, and such other executive branch agencies as they may deem appropriate in their discretion, to extend the validity period of Virginia driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, commercial driver’s licenses, and special identification cards issued by the Commonwealth that expire September 2, 2017, through September 4, 2017, until September 11, 2017. Effective Date of this Executive Order This Executive Order shall be effective retroactively from September 2, 2017, and shall remain in full force and effect until September 11, 2017. Given under my hand and under the Seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, this 6th day of September, 2017.

