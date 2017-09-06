Restaurant to host fundraiser to remember 343 firefighters who lost lives on Sept. 11

The Halligan Bar & Grill in Short Pump is hosting a remembrance and fundraiser to remember the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Organizers will be pouring 343 beers, which can be purchased starting at 3:43 p.m. on Monday. Proceeds from the special dedication will be donated to the Hanover CREW Foundation.

Here is the link to the event on Facebook:

The restaurant is located at 2451 Old Brick Road.

