"This is home" VCU Dreamers respond to DACA changes

With one of the most diverse college campuses in the Commonwealth, students are VCU are rallying together to show support for Dreamers.

"I want to better myself for my family, for my future," declared one student, standing in front of his peers. He was born in Ecuador but considers America his only home, saying he would give his life for this country.

His classmate stood up next to him, giving a passionate plea for support, leading the students a chant to "stand up, fight back." She came to America at just eight years old, her birth country a distant place and distant memory.

Another DACA student explained she was trying to cram as many courses into the next year that she could, before her status expires. She’s a political science major, hoping to pursue a career to make college more affordable and to protect fellow immigrants.

All three have different stories, from different birth countries. All three consider themselves Americans, and are Dreamers.

DACA recipients can have a Social Security card, can work and pay taxes, but they are not eligible for any state or federal benefits - like students loans and grants.

In addition, they pay a $500 fee to keep their status and must stay in good standing.

"No criminal activity, they must be enrolled in school, or have a job," explained Dr. Ravi Perry, and Associate Professor of Political Science at VCU.

Many of his students are Dreamers, "doing amazing work and changing the world in positive ways and meeting all the standards" outlined by the DACA program.

As VCU Political Science Chair Dr. Deirdre Condit points out, most DACA eligible folks want citizenship.

"The problem, it is an arduous, lengthy, and expensive process. It requires first obtaining a green card and having one for at least five years. Permanent residence is only possible through one of three routes: gaining asylum/refugee status, being sponsored by a legitimated/authorized employer, or having a close relationship with family member who will sponsor you,” explained Condit.

She points out establishing any of these is difficult, but the last one is uniquely hard for many Dreamers, because they were brought to the United State by parents without legal status themselves - meaning they can’t establish a close family member for sponsorship.

There are also country quotas, limiting the number of people from specific countries from becoming US citizens.

"Thus, the US has created structural barriers to DACA qualifiers seeking citizenship," said Condit, explaining that is why the Dream Act was introduced, with the intention to grant permanent residency status for Dreamers and create a path to citizenship.

However, political opposition has stopped its passage.

Students expressed interest in meeting with police with VCU and RPD. Both police chiefs say they would be willing to meet with the group to hear their concerns.

As Chief Durham with RPD has state before, "the Richmond Police Department does not inquire about immigration status of people the officers come in contact with.”

Michael Rao, the President of VCU, says the college will continue to support DACA students and will protect them as much as is legally possible.

His letter to the VCU community:

The Trump Administration’s announcement today to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, DACA, over the next six months leaves us with many unknowns. But we remain certain of VCU’s unequivocal support of our DACA students. DACA students are an integral part of our community, and VCU will continue to assist DACA students as they complete their educations and move on to contribute to our society. We will continue to advocate for DACA students within the legal bounds that govern us as a public university. We are committed to safeguard their privacy and confidentiality to the fullest extent allowed by law. We are reviewing the changes to DACA with appropriate state officials and will keep the university community advised as the policy and practical implications become clearer. For important resources and information available to the VCU community, please visithttps://students.vcu.edu/resources/daca/. We are a university community proudly grounded in core values of inclusion and compassion toward one another. We will use this occasion, once again, to demonstrate the values that define us, guide us and unite us as one university. VCU will embrace all of our people and help all of our people succeed. Indeed, we are made stronger by the experiences and talents of all of our people, including those who enhance our educational experience with perspectives from around the world. I appreciate the effort and commitment of so many people across VCU who help ensure that all members of our community feel welcome, safe and empowered. Thank you for embodying our greatest commitment: our commitment to one another.

Sincerely, Michael Rao

President, VCU and VCU Health

