Big changes to leaf collection, bulk/brush pickup to start in Richmond

Fall is around the corner, and that means the raking and leaf blowing will begin in just a few weeks.

This year, there are some big changes in leaf collection in Richmond, aimed at getting leaves off the ground more quickly throughout the city. Leaves left in piles along curbsides for months has been an ongoing complaint in tree-dense areas of the city, like Stratford Hills. Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council have settled on a new leaf and bulk/brush collection plan, that will be in effect in coming weeks.

This season, residents will be bagging their leaves or paying more money to get them vacuumed up. That does not sound like particularly thrilling news. However, many residents and city officials have agreed that the old way of doing things was just not working. Previously, city crews would make passes around the city once a year to vacuum up leaves.

Now, neighbors can leave up to ten bags by their curb to be picked up each week with their trash, at no extra charge. The other option is getting leaves to your curb in large piles, and scheduling the city to vacuum up the leaves, for a $30 fee. Neighbors can start calling 804-646-LEAF on Oct. 2 to schedule a vacuum. The actually vacuuming won’t start until Nov. 1, though.

Many residents in Stratford Hills say they will likely pay to have their leaves vacuumed up, rather than bagging. One neighbor, Nicholas Medlin, said he would have dozens of bags, which is just not reasonable to ration out each week.

"If I try to get everything in bags, I'm probably going to get 100 bags. There's no way that I can just ration out 10 bags every week for them to pick up. It's going to be super inconvenient,” said Medlin.

Bill Vinson has lived in his home for 31 years and says he’s not going to start paying for the city to vacuum up his leaves, now. Vinson plans on bagging the leaves and leaving them by the curb.

"It's a drag, but I don't want to pay $30 either," Vinson said.

Changes are also in store for bulk trash and brush pick up, which will now happen every other week with recycling. This is a huge change from residents calling to schedule individual pickups, in previous years. Request tickets would be backed up by the hundreds.

City officials say the effort is aimed at keeping our streets cleaner, and free of bulk trash and brush. The Richmond Public Works Department is waiting on additional, brand new equipment and employees to start the new bulk/brush pickup routine within the next few weeks. Crews will be picking up bulk trash and brush every other week with the recycling. The days of scheduling an individual bulk pickup are over, and hopefully so will the city's backlog of hundreds of requests.

However, officials say they will be cracking down on what's left on the curbside. An existing ordinance that does not allow upholstered furniture to be discarded curbside, will be enforced. So, basically, you can’t leave a mattress or entire living room set on the curb.

