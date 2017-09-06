RVA Parenting: Free babysitting app launches in Richmond

There's a new app in town - hoping to make life just a little easier for busy parents, working parents and parents who need a break. NBC12 even scored a discount code for you that could make using it a little cheaper.

The app is called Bambino. The goal is connecting parents with safe and qualified sitters. It's local and it's also free to use.

"The sitters are recommended by members of the community, and parents and connected through Facebook, so you have that added social network,” said Lauren Greene, Community Manager for Bambino in RVA.

Essentially, the app uses your zip code to match you with sitters in your area.

Parents can look through recommendations by other local parents, check transportation and certifications - all on the app.

"I can tell that they have first aid training, a vehicle and watch infants - CPR certified, meal prep, watches pets," said Greene.

You can talk to sitters on the app, book sitters on the app, even pay sitters on the app.

"I have her rate as well as her reviews from parents near me," said Greene. "I know how many amazing things there are to do out there, and I know how important it is to get some grown up time out and also to have backup care for parents is essential."

Sitters can sign up to be listed on the app as well. Under 18, with parent permission and guidance. Over 18, Bambino will pay for a sitter's background check.

"We're kind of in a perfect triangle of university students and high school students looking to make money when they're not in school," said Greene.

Here's a perk - you can also use the app on vacation. We even got a promo code for you: download the app, and you can get $10 off your first sit on Bambino with code nbc12.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12