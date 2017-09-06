NASCAR races to cause traffic congestion near raceway

Two NASCAR races are expected to cause major traffic congestion on Friday and Saturday near Richmond Raceway.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office expects traffic to be congested on Meadowbrook Road throughout Friday and Saturday, with the most traffic in the afternoon and just after the races.

The Xfinity Series race begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday; the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Travelers on I-295 are urged to use the Route 301 and Route 360 exits as an alternative to the Meadowbridge Road exit. Residents are also urged to avoid the Atlee Road area and to use Shady Grove Road as an alternative.

Henrico police are also expecting heavy traffic on both days, especially on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will be officers in the area directing traffic. Updates will be posted on Henrico police's Facebook and Twitter pages.

The following traffic patterns will be in effect Saturday, Sept. 9 during peak hours:

Carolina Avenue between Laburnum and Azalea avenues will be one-way outbound after the race. Access to businesses along Carolina Avenue will be maintained from Laburnum Avenue.

Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meadowbridge Road from the Henrico/Hanover county line to Azalea Avenue will be one-way southbound from about 1 p.m., until the race starts. Sections of Meadowbridge Road farther north in Hanover County will continue to accommodate two-way northbound and southbound traffic at all times.

After the race, Laburnum Avenue from Carolina Avenue to Mechanicsville Turnpike will be one-way eastbound. Eastbound Laburnum Avenue from Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meadowbridge Road to Carolina Avenue will be closed until race traffic disperses. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Laburnum Avenue west of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meadowbridge Road.

After the race, beginning at 10 p.m., Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meadowbridge Road north of Azalea Avenue will be one-way northbound to Atlee Road in Hanover County. Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meadowbridge Road will be restored to two-way traffic when race traffic disperses.

After the race, three lanes of Azalea Avenue from Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meadowbridge Road to Henrico High School will be routed westbound; one lane will be routed eastbound. This change will require all median crossovers on Azalea Avenue from Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meadowbridge Road to Henrico High School to be closed from about 10 p.m. until race traffic disperses. Police will assist motorists turning from Azalea Avenue onto Thrush Lane and Pony Farm Drive.

On-street parking on major roads will be prohibited on both Friday and Saturday.

There is no longer a shuttle service from downtown. However, there are over 800 acres of free parking on site along with Uber and Lyft drop-off and pick-up locations

The quickest and easiest way to access free parking at Richmond Raceway at any time is through Meadowbridge Road. While there are several free parking areas near the raceway, Lot H has the easiest access from/to the interstate. There is a free tram service from Lot H to the backstretch that runs continually starting at 7:00 a.m. through post-race.

Please note Gate 6 on Carolina Avenue and Gate 2 on Laburnum Avenue are designated as permit-only entry gates. If you do not have a permit, you will need to access Lot D via Gate 4 for free parking (first come, first serve).

Click here for more information about parking and directions.

