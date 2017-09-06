VCU issues alert after suspects punch man, steal ID

The Richmond Police Department is investigating an incident near VCU after a man says two people punched him and took his ID.

An alert to the VCU community says the victim was walking with a pizza just after 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Grace Street. He reported that he offered the two men pizza, but they accused the victim of "wrongdoing, punching him and demanding the victim's identification."

The two men then fled the scene with the victim's ID.

One of the suspects is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140-150 pounds and has pierced ears. He has black shoulder length hair and was unshaven. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with white letting, blue jeans and black shoes.

The other suspect is white, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds and has pierced ears. He has black shoulder length hair and was unshaven. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black boots.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

