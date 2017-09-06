Gas prices could continue to soar as Irma moves west

Gas prices are about 50 cents higher per gallon than a year ago. (Source: NBC12)

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and with the threat of Hurricane Irma hitting the U.S., gas prices continue to rise across the U.S.

In Richmond, the average price of gas has increased 34 cents in just the past week, averaging $2.49 a gallon.

On Wednesday morning, gas prices along Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield were even higher, at $2.55 a gallon. The state average is $2.53 a gallon.

AAA says at its peak, Hurricane Harvey forced several refineries to shut down for several days with four still operating at reduced rates.

"News of refineries starting-up is very promising, but we aren’t in the clear yet," said Martha Mitchell Meade, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. "Drivers will likely continue to feel pain at the pump with an additional hike of 5 to 10 cents more in the week ahead. ... One additional scenario, Hurricane Irma, could push gas prices even higher if it hits Florida this weekend."

