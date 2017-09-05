American Red Cross, emergency response teams prepare for Irma

Emergency response teams are carefully monitoring Hurricane Irma's track and are preparing to lend a helping hand to other states bracing for Hurricane Irma.More >>
Virginia gubernatorial candidates Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam will discuss issues regarding obtaining clean water from streams and rivers, such as the James River and the Chesapeake Bay, at a forum in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 6.More >>
Richmond Police say they have arrested a man after a victim was found shot on a sidewalk in the Northside on Monday.More >>
Tuesday marks the first day of school for most schools in the Richmond area, and NBC12 wants to celebrate with you by showing off your photos.More >>
