Williamsburg police send alert about new phone scam

Williamsburg Police say someone is making calls pretending to be with their "civil division." However, they do not have a civil division.

Police say the scammer passes on another number to call. If someone calls that number, they sometimes make contact with a person threatening jail time for missing federal jury duty. The scammer then says the caller can avoid jail time by paying a fine.

Williamsburg police never call about unpaid debts or fees.

If you ever receive a call like this, do not hand over any personal information or money.

You can always call police if you have any doubts about the validity of someone claiming to be with any police department.

