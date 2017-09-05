Charlottesville City Council votes to remove Stonewall Jackson statue

Charlottesville City Council is getting set to vote on the future of another Confederate statue.More >>
Virginia State Police report there was a drop in traffic deaths over the 2017 Labor Day weekend. There were only three reported traffic deaths during the four-day holiday.More >>
ALDI is holding a hiring event on Wednesday for store associate positions in Richmond and several other Central Virginia locations.More >>
A 27-year-old man was arrested after a Richmond man died in a shooting in Prince George on Monday.
Tuesday marks the first day of school for most schools in the Richmond area, and NBC12 wants to celebrate with you by showing off your photos.More >>
