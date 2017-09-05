Charlottesville City Council votes to remove Stonewall Jackson statue

Charlottesville City Council has unanimously voted to remove the Stonewall Jackson statue.

#Charlottesville City Council votes unanimously to remove Stonewall Jackson monument. VA law prohibiting removal is in court, waiting ruling — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) September 6, 2017

However, before the vote, the council opened the floor to residents' comments, and they had plenty to say.

Speakers were limited to three minutes each, and that last for nearly two hours.

At one point, a woman was even asked to leave the meeting for shouting at the council.

Residents are furious over lack of security at that rally, which turned deadly when a white supremacist drove a car into a crowd. Council says an independent investigation into the Aug. 12 violence is happening now and will be finished by the end of the year.

There is also still a question over why police did not get involved earlier, breaking up fights that broke out.

"I'm tired of all the commissions, all the councils, y'all spending all this money for other people to do your jobs. You can pay me $100,000, and I'll get something done," said a public comment speaker.

A few members of the council made public apologies to the people of Charlottesville.

Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy went as far to say that he is ashamed to be on council because they did not do a good enough job.

C'Ville council called into recess -- audience getting loud and demanding council hear out a public commenter. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) September 6, 2017

Apparently we're not actually going into recess. https://t.co/LjNiGU5MB1 — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) September 6, 2017

Vice Mayor Bellamy says the city isn't "doing a good enough job." He's apologizing for the recent events. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) September 6, 2017

Public comment over at C'Ville council, almost 2 hours long. One woman asked to leave for shouting at council, she left on her own will. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) September 6, 2017

C'Ville council meeting resuming with announcements and then into consent agenda. Lots to get to before Stonewall Jackson statue talk. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) September 6, 2017

Most of the chairs in this room are empty now after public comment. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) September 6, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12