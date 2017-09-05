Charlottesville City Council votes to remove Stonewall Jackson s - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Charlottesville City Council votes to remove Stonewall Jackson statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

Charlottesville City Council has unanimously voted to remove the Stonewall Jackson statue.

However, before the vote, the council opened the floor to residents' comments, and they had plenty to say. 

Speakers were limited to three minutes each, and that last for nearly two hours.

At one point, a woman was even asked to leave the meeting for shouting at the council.

Residents are furious over lack of security at that rally, which turned deadly when a white supremacist drove a car into a crowd. Council says an independent investigation into the Aug. 12 violence is happening now and will be finished by the end of the year.

There is also still a question over why police did not get involved earlier, breaking up fights that broke out.

"I'm tired of all the commissions, all the councils, y'all spending all this money for other people to do your jobs.  You can pay me $100,000, and I'll get something done," said a public comment speaker.

A few members of the council made public apologies to the people of Charlottesville.

Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy went as far to say that he is ashamed to be on council because they did not do a good enough job.

