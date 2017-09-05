NBC12 VIEWPOINT: Our agreement with DIRECTV will expire

By: Kym Grinnage | email

On Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., WWBT's extended agreement with DIRECTV will expire, and they may drop us from this lineup. We have been working very hard to stay on their system, but they simply refused to come to a fair deal to continue carrying us.

So, in a few hours, DIRECTV subscribers are in danger of a full blackout of their favorite news and primetime programming, including NBC12 News, America's Got Talent, and football.

It wouldn't be the first time DIRECTV left their customers in the dark. In fact, since 2015, DIRECTV has dropped local channels from their line up to 14 times, affecting millions of viewers.

Remember, you do have choices. We are free over-the-air, on NBC12.com, on our free news and weather apps, plus Roku and Amazon Fire. We are also available through other local providers.

