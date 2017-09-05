IRS announces special relief to support leave-based donations by employees

Mother of Charlottesville victim speaks out at MTV awards

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on Tuesday "special relief designed to support leave-based donation programs to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey."

The IRS says under the programs, "employees can forgo their vacation, sick or personal leave for cash payments the employer makes, before Jan. 1, 2019," to charitable organizations that are providing relief for Harvey victims.

The donated leave will not be included in employees' wages or income. Instead, employers will be allowed to deduct cash payments as business expenses.

