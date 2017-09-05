State police: Labor Day holiday traffic deaths at record low

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on Tuesday "special relief designed to support leave-based donation programs to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey."More >>
Virginia State Police report there was a drop in traffic deaths over the 2017 Labor Day weekend. There were only three reported traffic deaths during the four-day holiday.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the central Atlantic Ocean.More >>
The victims in Texas still need your help.More >>
Petersburg police have arrested four men after they were found in possession of a weapon and drugs.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.More >>
Hurricane Irma is continuing across the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 5 Tuesday night.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the central Atlantic Ocean.More >>
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).More >>
A woman died after a police chase involving Arkansas State Police.More >>
