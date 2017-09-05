State police: Labor Day holiday traffic deaths at record low

Virginia State Police report there was a drop in traffic deaths over the 2017 Labor Day weekend. There were only three reported traffic deaths during the four-day holiday.

The crashes happened in the city of Suffolk and the counties of Appomattox and Frederick. A motorcyclist died in the crashes in Appomattox and Suffolk.

During the 2016 Labor Day weekend, eight people died. In 2015, 16 people died.

“Despite the encouraging and significant decline in traffic deaths during this past holiday weekend, Virginia is still averaging 50 more traffic deaths this year when compared to 2016,” said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “The Labor Day weekend clearly demonstrates that we can prevent traffic deaths on our highways, so let’s use this as the momentum we need to continue driving down fatal traffic crashes for the remainder of 2017.”

Here are some other statistics from the 2017 Labor Day weekend:

Speeders - 7,381

Reckless drivers - 2,092

Safety belt violations - 576

Child safety seat violations - 181

In addition, state police assisted 3,205 disabled or stranded drivers and investigated 747 crashes.

The money generated from tickets issued by state police will go court fees and the state's Literary Fund, which helps with public school construction, technology funding, and teacher retirement.

“We are also reminding all drivers of the importance of responsibly sharing the road with Virginia’s students and school buses, now that all schools across the Commonwealth are in session,” said Col. Flaherty. “For student drivers, whether high school or college, be sure to always buckle up, comply with posted speed limits and never drive distracted. Those students walking to and from school are urged to use sidewalks when available, walk towards traffic and increase your visibility by wearing bright colors, when possible.”

