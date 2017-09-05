NBC12 viewers raise more than $100k for Harvey victims

NBC12 viewers have raised $84,200 over the three days we have worked with the American Red Cross.

In addition, Woodfin contributed $20,000 on Tuesday, bringing the grand total to $104,200.

NBC12 is hosting the "Week of Giving" for the rest of the week from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you would like to donate, you can call 804-345-1212 during the Call 12 hours.

Click here if you would like to donate online.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12