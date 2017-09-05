NBC12 viewers raise more than $100k for Harvey victims - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 viewers raise more than $100k for Harvey victims

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Flooding from Harvey (Source: File) Flooding from Harvey (Source: File)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

NBC12 viewers have raised $84,200 over the three days we have worked with the American Red Cross.

In addition, Woodfin contributed $20,000 on Tuesday, bringing the grand total to $104,200.

NBC12 is hosting the "Week of Giving" for the rest of the week from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you would like to donate, you can call 804-345-1212 during the Call 12 hours.

Click here if you would like to donate online.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Richmond NewsMore>>

  • VCU police search for suspect involved in hit-and-run

    VCU police search for suspect involved in hit-and-run

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-09-05 21:12:08 GMT
    Source: VCU policeSource: VCU police
    VCU police detectives are looking for a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run that happened on Sunday that left a woman recovering in the hospital. Police say a woman was crossing North Belvidere Street at the intersection with West Grace Street around 10:24 p.m. A vehicle heading west on West Grace Street turned north onto North Belvidere Street and hit the woman in the crosswalk without stopping, according to VCU police. Detectives say the driver had the green light, but the pe...More >>
    VCU police detectives are looking for a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run that happened on Sunday that left a woman recovering in the hospital. Police say a woman was crossing North Belvidere Street at the intersection with West Grace Street around 10:24 p.m. A vehicle heading west on West Grace Street turned north onto North Belvidere Street and hit the woman in the crosswalk without stopping, according to VCU police. Detectives say the driver had the green light, but the pe...More >>

  • VA gubernatorial candidates to discuss clean water issues at forum

    VA gubernatorial candidates to discuss clean water issues at forum

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-09-05 19:40:47 GMT
    Ralph Northam and Ed Gillespie (Source: NBC12)Ralph Northam and Ed Gillespie (Source: NBC12)

    Virginia gubernatorial candidates Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam will discuss issues regarding obtaining clean water from streams and rivers, such as the James River and the Chesapeake Bay, at a forum in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

    More >>

    Virginia gubernatorial candidates Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam will discuss issues regarding obtaining clean water from streams and rivers, such as the James River and the Chesapeake Bay, at a forum in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Police arrest man, ID victim killed in Richmond's Northside

    Police arrest man, ID victim killed in Richmond's Northside

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 1:54 PM EDT2017-09-05 17:54:41 GMT
    Charles Craddock (Source: Richmond Police)Charles Craddock (Source: Richmond Police)

    Richmond Police say they have arrested a man after a victim was found shot on a sidewalk in the Northside on Monday.

    More >>

    Richmond Police say they have arrested a man after a victim was found shot on a sidewalk in the Northside on Monday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly