Petersburg police search for man accused of injuring officer during traffic stop

Petersburg police are searching for a man accused of injuring an officer during a traffic stop and leading police on a pursuit.

Officers are looking for Jermaine Antoine Coard, 30, of Prince George. Police say he was driving a vehicle with two other people inside when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Mecklenburg Street around 10:30 a.m.

Police say Coard pulled away from the stop after providing the officer with false information. The officer's hand became caught in the door as Coard slammed the door on the officer's hand before pulling away when the officer attempted to take him into custody.

The officer freed his hand as Coard then led police on a vehicle pursuit along East Washington Street and a nearby neighborhood before abandoning his vehicle and running into the woods of the Petersburg Battlefield.

Coard is described as 6-feet-6-inches tall with blonde dreads. Police say he also has a dark complexion.

The officer was treated for a broken finger and has been released.

Anyone with any information on Coard's whereabouts is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

