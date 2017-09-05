Four men arrested in Petersburg after found in possession of drugs, weapon

Petersburg police have arrested four men after they were found in possession of a weapon and drugs.

Police issued a search warrant in the 1000 block of South Crater Road around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found four men at the apartment. Police searched the apartment and the vehicle associated with the apartment and found heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, scales, and a handgun.

Officers say one of the suspects broke out of an apartment window and threw out a bag that had a second firearm, money, heroin, and cocaine.

The four men have been identified as Anthony Hudgins, 36, of Petersburg, Carlos Howard, 36, of Waverly, Jerome Talley, 40, of Petersburg, and Shabazz Lord, 40, of Petersburg.

The men were charged with narcotics and weapons violations ranging from possession of a schedule I or II control substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a control substance, reckless handling of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.

