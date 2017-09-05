Four men arrested in Petersburg after found in possession of drugs, weapon

Petersburg police have arrested four men after they were found in possession of a weapon and drugs.More >>
Petersburg police have arrested four men after they were found in possession of a weapon and drugs.More >>
Petersburg police are searching for a man who injured an officer during a traffic stop and led police on a pursuit.More >>
Petersburg police are searching for a man who injured an officer during a traffic stop and led police on a pursuit.More >>
Six months after doctors discover a tumor in the eye of a 14-month-old girl, a little girl from Hopewell wrapped up her final round of chemo this past weekend.More >>
Six months after doctors discover a tumor in the eye of a 14-month-old girl, a little girl from Hopewell wrapped up her final round of chemo this past weekend.More >>
A man is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning in Petersburg.More >>
A man is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning in Petersburg.More >>
Two men were arrested for allegedly firing shots in a Petersburg neighborhood early Thursday morning. Police also found them in possession of drugs.More >>
Two men were arrested for allegedly firing shots in a Petersburg neighborhood early Thursday morning. Police also found them in possession of drugs.More >>