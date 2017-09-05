ALDI to hold hiring event for new Central VA locations

Mother of Charlottesville victim speaks out at MTV awards

Mother of Charlottesville victim speaks out at MTV awards

ALDI is holding a hiring event on April 5. (Source: NBC12)

ALDI is holding a hiring event on Wednesday for store associate positions.

The positions will be for its upcoming stores in Richmond, North Chesterfield, Mechanicsville, Henrico, Colonial Heights, Midlothian, and Chester.

The hiring event is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Four Points By Sheraton Richmond, located at 9901 Midlothian Turnpike.

The pay for a store associate is $12.50 per hour.

Applicants must be able to multitask and communicate effectively and at least 18 years old with a high school diploma.

The company does have a drug screening and performs a background check.\

Click here for more information on the hiring event.

For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12