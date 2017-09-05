VCU police search for suspect involved in hit-and-run

VCU police detectives are looking for a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run that happened on Sunday that left a woman recovering in the hospital.

Police say a woman was crossing North Belvidere Street at the intersection with West Grace Street around 10:24 p.m.

A vehicle heading west on West Grace Street turned north onto North Belvidere Street and hit the woman in the crosswalk without stopping, according to VCU police. Detectives say the driver had the green light, but the pedestrian also had a walk signal at the crosswalk.

The vehicle was last seen on VCU security cameras heading north on North Belvidere and crossing Leigh Street, but it is unclear where the vehicle went after that point. The suspect's vehicle is described as a 2017 Ford Escape SE and is either red or orange. It is possible the vehicle may have damage to the front end or the hood due to the accident.

The woman, who is a VCU student, was transported to VCU Medical Center for her injuries.

Detectives were also able to track down the driver's route before the hit-and-run.

The driver was caught on surveillance video traveling in the wrong lanes of West Broad Street between Fourth and Third streets. Around 10:18 p.m., the vehicle was seen heading westbound from Fourth Street in the eastbound lanes before turning onto Third Street.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the VCU Police Department at (804) 828-1196 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12