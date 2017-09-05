Chesterfield police investigate larceny at apartment complex

Chesterfield police are investigating a larceny where three vehicles were broken into.

Officers responded to the White Oak Luxury Apartments, located in the 1900 block of Tolbert Trail, on Monday around 2 a.m.

Police say the suspect or suspects smashed the windows of thee vehicles and stole items, such as clothing and money.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

