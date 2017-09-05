Hanover Sheriff on stolen vehicles: Don't leave your keys in the car

The Hanover Sheriff's Office has recovered several stolen vehicles that they say were part of crimes of opportunity.

Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Creekside Village Drive on Monday for a report of a vehicle driving recklessly. They arrived and found the vehicle abandoned - witnesses say they saw several people looking through parked cars in the area. Investigators determined the vehicle has been stolen from the Pebble Creek subdivision.

During the investigation, there was another report of a suspicious vehicle. That vehicle was eventually found abandoned in Richmond, but it had also been stolen from the Pebble Creek subdivision.

The Sheriff’s Office "urges everyone in the strongest possible terms to remove your keys, lock your vehicle(s) and to remove all valuables any time your vehicle is unattended."

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have security footage of the thieves, or any other victims of these crimes. Call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

