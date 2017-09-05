Lanes back open on I-95 N in Richmond after crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lanes back open on I-95 N in Richmond after crash

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The right and center lanes have reopened on Interstate 95 North, near Hermitage Road. The lanes were closed due to a crash.

At one point, there was a five-mile backup, but the backup has since cleared.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly