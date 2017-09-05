Police arrest man, ID victim killed in Richmond's Northside

Richmond Police say they have arrested a man after a victim was found shot on a sidewalk in the Northside on Monday.

Investigators say 63-year-old Charles Craddock was arrested hours after the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Andrew Layne. Craddock is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Meadowbridge Road around 7:18 p.m. on Monday to find Layne suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died about an hour later.

Chief Alfred Durham thanked the person who stopped at the scene to try and help the victim.

"I am so impressed by that act of kindness and courage,” said Chief Durham. "It is a special kind of person who is willing to stop at the scene of a shooting to do what they can to help, thinking first of the victim rather than of themselves."

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

