Students return to Baker Elementary after fire

Home is where the heart is, and for Baker Elementary students, their heart is always with their school.

Tuesday marked the triumphant return of students after a fire in March shut down the school's power, heating, air and water.

"We’re back in our building finally," said Associate Principal Scott Orth. "We loved our hosts - Varina, Mayford and Newbridge - but we're glad to be back at Baker."

The electrical fire forced students and staff to split up among three different schools for the remainder of the year.

"I felt sad, because I love Baker very much," said third grade student Marcus Helmon.

Not only were students happy to return, but parents were grateful to be back at Baker.

"Great teachers, wonderful teachers. It’s home for us. We’re ready," said Marcus’s mom Latoya Helmon.

Armed with backpacks, even the smallest young minds were ready to learn. Kindergartener DJ Fleming said he was excited to learn, but dad was feeling some first-day nerves.

"I got the jitters, just like him maybe. I’ve got the jitters. I’m happy for him," said Dominique Fleming.

Because of the outpouring of donations after the fire, every single child got a bag of school supplies. Students and teachers are ready to take on the new year, back where they belong.

"Best day ever," said second grader Deciya Watkins. "I love this school."

