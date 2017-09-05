NTSB: No evidence that State Police helicopter crash was result of mid-air collision

The NTSB has released a preliminary report of the Virginia State Police helicopter crash near Charlottesville.

The crash happened during the deadly protests involving white supremacists and counter-protesters over discussions for removing the Robert E Lee monument from Emancipation Park. A Virginia State Police lieutenant and a trooper-pilot died in the crash while responding to the protests.

According to the report released by the NTSB, "During the examinations, no evidence was observed to suggest that the accident was the result

of a mid-air collision involving another aircraft, animal, or object."

The report says NTSB has recovered the wreckage, but most of it was damaged by the impact and the resulting fire.

