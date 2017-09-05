Hopewell toddler wraps up chemo after life-changing eye exam

Six months after doctors discover a tumor in the eye of a 14-month-old girl, a little girl from Hopewell wrapped up her final round of chemo this past weekend.More >>
Six months after doctors discover a tumor in the eye of a 14-month-old girl, a little girl from Hopewell wrapped up her final round of chemo this past weekend.More >>
A man is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning in Petersburg.More >>
A man is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning in Petersburg.More >>
Two men were arrested for allegedly firing shots in a Petersburg neighborhood early Thursday morning. Police also found them in possession of drugs.More >>
Two men were arrested for allegedly firing shots in a Petersburg neighborhood early Thursday morning. Police also found them in possession of drugs.More >>
For years, Hopewell has broken state law, according to the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts Office, by not revealing what money has come in and out of the city.More >>
For years, Hopewell has broken state law, according to the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts Office, by not revealing what money has come in and out of the city.More >>
NBC 12 is getting answers into the city of Hopewell’s ongoing issues when it comes to reporting its finances.More >>
NBC 12 is getting answers into the city of Hopewell’s ongoing issues when it comes to reporting its finances.More >>