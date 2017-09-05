Hopewell toddler wraps up chemo after life-changing eye exam

Six months after doctors discover a tumor in the eye of a 14-month-old girl, a little girl from Hopewell wrapped up her final round of chemo this past weekend.

"180 days later, 18 inpatient hospital admissions, PICC line placement and removal, port placement, being put under anesthesia seven times, one MRI, lots of laser therapy, six rounds of chemotherapy, and over three dozen trips to and from UVA, our girl is finishing up her last round of chemo," wrote Blair Devers, mother of Ava.

In March, Ava and her twin brother, Carter, went to see an eye doctor. It isn’t typical for toddlers to see an optometrist, but since the twins were born two months early, they see a team of doctors regularly.

The twins first saw an eye doctor when they were two months old, to see if their retinas were developing correctly. At that time, they were. But at this second visit, doctors noticed a glare.

"They said it was a tumor. They didn't know the size at that time," said Devers.

The family was told by doctors that the tumor can be seen through photographs, which they call "know the glow."

A glare was seen from one of Ava’s eyes in a picture, just days after the diagnosis.

