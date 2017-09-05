Head lice cases on the rise as students head back to school

Super lice are now plaguing many parts of the country, including Virginia. (Source: NBC12)

It's time for students to head back to school, and clinics are warning parents to pay attention - cases of head lice are on the rise!

Virginia Lice Removal says they usually see a spike in treatment in the second half of summer due to vacationing, summer camps and other contacts with areas of infestation. Examples include hotel rooms, cabins, and headrests on some planes or buses. They say you can even get head lice from trying on a hat or cap at a souvenir store.

"Unless the head is treated and all lice and eggs are killed, the lice infestation will continue for however long the lice can live," according to Virginia Lice Removal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that 6 to 12 million people in the United States are infested each year with head lice.

