Road rage suspect points gun at driver in Chesterfield

Crime Solvers needs your help to identify a man who pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a driver.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. on June 8, near the Exxon at 7100 Hull Street Road. Crime Solvers say a misunderstanding led to road rage:

Traffic was heavy, but the driver of a silver Nissan Altima gestured that the van could pull across his lane of Turner Road into the station. The van driver got frustrated because a second vehicle prevented him from pulling into the station, and apparently the driver of the Nissan thought the van driver’s anger was directed toward him. The Nissan driver pulled behind the van driver in the Exxon parking lot and, after some words were exchanged, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the van driver.

Police describe the suspect as a "dark-complexioned black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build. He wore a tan-colored sweatshirt with white lettering on the front."

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.

