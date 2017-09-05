Road rage suspect points gun at driver in Chesterfield

Crime Solvers needs your help to identify a man who pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a driver after a misunderstanding led to road rage.More >>
The Virginia Department of Transportation says it is looking at two options to help slow down speeders in the area of Hopkins and Kingsland roads.More >>
According to police, an officer attempted to pull over Kenneth Patterson, 42, around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 on Chippenham Parkway.More >>
A vehicle crashed into a pole in Chesterfield, knocking out power to residents.More >>
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Citizens Bank & Trust in Chesterfield on Friday.More >>
