Prince William County police search for missing, endangered woman

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing and endangered adult.

According to police, Amanda Groves left her home on General Kirkland Drive in Bristow Sunday night. Although she’s believed to have left voluntarily, she may be in need of assistance.

Anyone with information on where she is should contact police at 703-792-6500.

Groves is described as a 25-year-old female who is 5’6", 170lbs with blond hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing tye dye shirt, black sweatpants and tye-dye leggings.

