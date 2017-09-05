Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the central Atlantic Ocean.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 5 storm as it approaches northeast Caribbean on path toward U.S.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond police are asking drivers to drive safely, especially in school zones. That's why for the first time ever, buses will be equipped with automated cameras that will record drivers that illegally pass stopped buses.More >>
A 27-year-old man was arrested after a Richmond man died in a shooting in Prince George on Monday.
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
Dangerous Hurricane Irma has reached Category 5 strength as it nears the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center. At 6:45 a.m., it was located at 16.7° North, 57.7° West. Maximum sustained winds were at 175 mph and it was moving west at 14 mph.More >>
Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
