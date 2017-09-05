PHOTOS: Celebrating the first day of school

A 27-year-old man was arrested after a Richmond man died in a shooting in Prince George on Monday.
Tuesday marks the first day of school for most schools in the Richmond area, and NBC12 wants to celebrate with you by showing off your photos.More >>
The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores will have special hours on Labor Day.More >>
Teachers and staff are makings sure students feel welcome on the first day of school, and that means parents are checking off the last few items on that school supply list.More >>
Dinwiddie County has launched the Citizen Check Program, which enhances the safety of the county's "most vulnerable" citizens.More >>
