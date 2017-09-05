What's Driving You Crazy: Speeders on Hopkins, Kingsland roads

The Virginia Department of Transportation says it is looking at two options to help slow down speeders in the area of Hopkins and Kingsland roads.

The busy intersection has generated numerous complaints over the years, including several to NBC12's "What's Driving You Crazy?" segment.

Randy Adams caught a crash on camera right in front of his car shop and asked if anything could be done in the area.

VDOT says it is exploring reducing the space of the lanes or adding a roundabout to the area.

A public meeting about the area will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Beulah Elementary for residents to weigh in with their thoughts on the area.

If you have an idea for "What's Driving You Crazy?" reach out to Candice Smith on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12