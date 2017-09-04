Small business owner offers big reward for stolen trailer

A small business owner is offering a big reward to the person who helps him find his work trailer.

Robert Scott built Edgewood Custom Contractors 25 years ago, collecting materials and tools over the years. He believe someone stole his 16-foot, black enclosed trailer sometime between 11:45 p.m. Monday and 6:45 a.m. Tuesday last week.

He had the trailer at a job site on Lancaster and North Avenue when it vanished, believing someone cut the lock and took off with the trailer and everything inside.

"All of those little things that mean nothing to the people that took it and mean a lot to me. I'm here making three to four trips to Lowe's a day instead of just walking out to the trailer to get what I need," said Scott, explaining it was costing him time and money.

He's essentially starting his business from scratch again, forcing him to take multiple trips to the store each day to get supplies that used to be readily available.

It's also forcing his workers to find other jobs, as he doesn't have enough tools. In addition, he has to re-buy materials for other jobs.

"There were huge oversized windows inside that are not any good to anyone else, but cost me $15,000 to get those. They're special ordered for one place, so they can't be used anywhere else," explained Scott, who has to purchase his clients new windows out-of-pocket now.

"There was 700 square feet worth of tile in the trailer I had to purchase all over again for a job, I had to spend another $1,200 on that," he said.

In addition to the loss cutting into his profits, he's doing a lot of work for free to make up the inconvenience to his clients.

There's also a lot of sentimental value attached to the tools inside, including those used by his mom.

"She's passed now. There was a job she helped me on, where she used that screwdriver and it was too big for her hand, she would d rop it. It's something we'd laugh about and every time I'd see it while on a job, it would remind me of her," said Scott, noting that the tool cost under $2, but was irreplaceable.

He's urging whoever took the trailer to simply return it.

"You're messing up a lot of people's lives. I've had things in that trailer that I've had for 20 years. Things my mother bought me. Things you can't replace. Nuts and bolts I've taken from older houses you can't go and buy," said Scott, asking whoever took it to simply park it somewhere on Broad Street and he wouldn't pursue charges.

He's also offering a $1,500 reward to anyone who can help him find the trailer.

