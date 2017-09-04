Man found on Richmond sidewalk dies from gunshot wound - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By Megan Woo
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A man has died at the hospital after he was shot in Richmond's Northside.

Officers received a call around 7:18 p.m. for a person shot at the intersection of Meadowbridge Road and Carolina Avenue. Officers say the victim was found on the sidewalk. A passerby stopped and tried to help him.

The man was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died.

Police are classifying his death as a death investigation.

The investigation continues.

