Man found on Richmond sidewalk dies from gunshot wound

A man has died at the hospital after he was shot in Richmond's Northside.

Officers received a call around 7:18 p.m. for a person shot at the intersection of Meadowbridge Road and Carolina Avenue. Officers say the victim was found on the sidewalk. A passerby stopped and tried to help him.

The man was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died.

Police are classifying his death as a death investigation.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12