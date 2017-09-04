9-year-old boy dies in Henrico train accident

A 9-year-old boy has died after an accident with a train in Henrico.

Crews from both Richmond and Henrico were called to the area of the CSX railroad tracks near Bickerstaff Road, New Osborne Turnpike, and Hatcher Street around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived on the scene, they found him in need of medical attention. He was transported to VCU Medical Center with a life-threatening injury, where he later died.

The Henrico Police Department Crash Team detectives and investigative forensics personnel are on the scene and are investigating the boy's injury.

CSX police are also conducting their investigation.

Police have identified the victim, and they say his family is aware of the situation.

There are no further details at this time.

