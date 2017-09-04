Richmond man dies in shooting at Prince George Wendy's

A Richmond man has died in a shooting that happened at a Wendy's in Prince George, and officers are looking for the suspected shooter and the two employees in connection with the shooting.

Prince George police received a call around 4 p.m. on Monday about a report of shots fired at the Wendy's in Pilot Travel Center station on U.S. Route 460.

Officers say it started as an altercation between two women, who are employees. Soon after, police say the suspected shooter entered the restaurant through a side entrance. Police are unsure if someone called him or if he happened to enter the restaurant at that time.

The shooter then opened fire, and one of the shots hit a man in the restaurant. Officers say the victim, identified as 19-year-old Coron Bond, of Richmond, was involved with one of the women, identified as 18-year-old Norma Glover.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two women and the shooter drove away from the scene.

Officers believe Glover left in a 2006 gray Ford Focus with Virginia license VWN-6952. She is described as a black woman and is about 5-feet-6-inches tall. Police have identified the other employee as Tatiana Wright, and officers do not have a description of her.

Police are also looking for the suspected shooter. Officers say he is a black male, but they do not have any other details about his description.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12