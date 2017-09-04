Richmond man dies in shooting at Prince George Wendy's

A Richmond man has died in a shooting that happened at a Wendy's in Prince George, and officers are looking for the suspected shooter and the two employees in connection with the shooting.More >>
Teachers and staff are makings sure students feel welcome on the first day of school, and that means parents are checking off the last few items on that school supply list.More >>
Dinwiddie County has launched the Citizen Check Program, which enhances the safety of the county's "most vulnerable" citizens.More >>
As you send your kids back to school, we know you want to share those adorable pictures. But before you do, here’s an important on your side alert.More >>
The Crater Health District is encouraging all parents to get their rising sixth grader the required vaccines before the start of the new school year.More >>
