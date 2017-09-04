NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll - Week of Sept. 4th

Here is the NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for week two of the high school football season:

1) Hermitage (2-0, last week T-1) - The Panthers were tied with Manchester for the top spot in last week’s poll, but a 27-12 win over Henrico was enough to earn Hermitage the #1 spot in our poll all for themselves this week.

2) Manchester (1-0, last week T-1) - The Lancers opened the season Friday on the road with a win in Fredericksburg against Riverbend. Manchester won that game, 23-16.

3) Dinwiddie (2-0, last week #3) - Dinwiddie held firm at #3 in this week’s poll following a 61-38 win over Smithfield. The Generals scored 70 points in their win week one.

4) Thomas Dale (2-0, last week #5) – The Knights were rewarded for finally snapping their losing streak in the ‘Battle of Chester’ against rival, LC Bird. Dale moves up one spot this week following the 36-6 drubbing of the Skyhawks on a rainy Friday night.

5) Highland Springs (1-1, last week #6) – The Springers got their first win Thursday, topping Woodside – a state quarterfinalist last year – 47-12.

6) L.C. Bird (1-1, last week #4) – The Skyhawks fall two spots in this week’s poll following their 36-6 loss to Thomas Dale in the ‘Battle of Chester.’

7) Monacan (2-0, last week #7) - Monacan stays put at #7 this week following a 28-14 win over Glen Allen on Thursday.

8) Lee-Davis (1-0, last week #8) - Lee-Davis opened the season at #8 in our poll despite not playing a game and they remain at #8 following a 30-0 win over Godwin this week.

9) Hopewell (1-1, last week #10) – The Blue Devils moved up one spot in this week’s poll after claiming their first win of the season, 54-9 over Tabb.

10) Varina (1-0, last week #11) – Varina opened the season with a 30-6 win over Meadowbrook and the Blue Devils were rewarded with a move from #11 last week to #10 in this week’s poll.

11) Goochland (2-0, lat week #12) – The Bulldogs moved up one spot in this week’s poll following their 32-0 win over Fork Union.

12) Collegiate (0-0, last week NR) – Collegiate moves into this week’s poll at #12 despite not having played a game yet this season. The Cougars open the season Friday against Trinity.

***Also receiving votes: Benedictine

***Dropped out of this week’s poll: Douglas Freeman (last week #9)

