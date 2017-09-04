Richmond police discover man shot inside vehicle

Richmond police have discovered a man shot inside of a vehicle in the city's Southside.

The call came in at 5:07 p.m. at the intersection of 16th and Decatur streets, near Hull Street and Cowardin Avenue.

The crime scene is right in the middle of a residential area. Many neighbors are saying they were not even aware anything happened until seeing police in the area. This is because police believe the shooting itself occurred somewhere else, and the victim drove himself to this area.

Detectives are focusing on a white vehicle, pulled to the side of the road with the broken glass on the driver side window.

Officers say the man was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are collecting evidence and plan on questioning the man who is in the hospital. They are working to determine where the shooting occurred.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect.

The area remains shut down as police investigate.

Anyone with info is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

