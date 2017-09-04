FDA recalls pacemakers due to hacking concerns

Mother of Charlottesville victim speaks out at MTV awards

Nearly half-a-million people need to have their pacemakers updated.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall because some of the devices have flaws that could allow them to be hacked.

The flaws would potentially allow hackers to change the settings on the pacemakers or even turn them off.

"This access could be used to modify programming commands to the implanted pacemaker, which could result in patient harm from rapid battery depletion or administration of inappropriate pacing," said the FDA.

The 465,000 people with these items are advised to get a firmware update that will fix the cyber security holes.

The warning includes the following St. Jude Medical pacemaker and CRT-P devices:

Accent

Anthem

Accent MRI

Accent ST

Assurity

Allure

Officials say there have been no reports of pacemaker hacking or any patient harm.

