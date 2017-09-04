VA gubernatorial candidates to discuss clean water issues at forum

Virginia gubernatorial candidates Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam will discuss issues regarding obtaining clean water from streams and rivers, such as the James River and the Chesapeake Bay, at a forum in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The Clean Water Forum, co-hosted by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the James River Foundation, will be moderated by Dr. Quentin Kidd, director of the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.

The topics at the forum will include policies that support "a healthy Chesapeake Bay and James River, such as state funding for farm conservation practices and how to reduce polluted runoff from urban and suburban areas.

"Virginia has made significant progress towards healthier waterways through the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint, the federal-state partnership to reduce pollution to local waters. Over the coming four years, the actions of the Commonwealth’s next governor and the General Assembly could determine whether Virginia stays on track to restore its rivers, streams, and the Bay," according to a press release.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m., and the first candidate will begin speaking at 1 p.m., followed by the second candidate at 1:45 p.m.

